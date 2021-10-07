Treat of the Day: A&M athletes read to Bryan ISD second graders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Texas A&M track and field and cross country teams recently stopped by Neal Elementary in Bryan ISD to read to students.

The athletes read to second graders to help get them excited about reading. They read a book called “The Hog Mollies and the Visit with Victoria. The book was written by members of the 2nd & 7 Foundation, an organization that sends student-athletes to read to second graders and talk to them about the importance of reading.

