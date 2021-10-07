Advertisement

Warming up right into the weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Bottom line: mornings will remain comfortable for a few more days...but our afternoons are getting hotter (yet again). A light south-southwest wind is the key Thursday to pushing afternoon highs back into the low 90s for much of the Brazos Valley. Humidity remains generally low so no need to concern yourself with a heat index Thursday, Friday, or Saturday as late-day thermometers reach anywhere between 90° and 93°. Saturday is where the comfort stops as humid, Gulf air makes a sweeping return. More moisture brings morning temperatures back to the low-to-mid 70s Sunday through next week. Afternoon highs continue in the low 90s through (at least) Wednesday, but factor in the returned humid air and it will actually feel like the upper 90s to near 100° (so get those pumpkin spiced drinks iced).

A weather maker is going to sweep past Texas quickly Sunday and Monday. As it drags a weak boundary across the Brazos Valley in the early hours of Monday it could pop up a few spotty showers -- but the odds are only a 20% shot. A second, bigger system will engulf a large portion of the western US by Tuesday which in turn will kick on a healthy wind out of the south that and the following day. If that wind maker can drag a weak front through here Thursday of next week, we have a shot at scattered rain and thunderstorms locally. Otherwise, the 10 days ahead are characterized by warmer-than-average temperatures and not-so-October feels around here.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 92. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

