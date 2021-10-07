Advertisement

We’ve reached the tail end of our nicer stretch of weather

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Get it while you can. That is the message going into the start of the weekend before windy, humid changes reach the Brazos Valley. Friday and Saturday are the end of the line for our current stretch of gorgeous weather. Morning mid-60s turn around to toasty low 90s with little humidity. High clouds and a slight breeze are the two blinking lights that signal change is on the way.

Two weather makers are set to impact Texas and the Brazos Valley over the next 6 to 7 days. The first approaches Sunday and passes by Monday. The wind turns breezy -- 10-20mph -- those two days with the chance for a quick, broken line of rain and a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Up to 0.5″ of rain could be up for grabs to start the week. A second, bigger system is expected to dive south early in the week, slipping past Texas to the north by mid-to-late week. Expect a stronger wind starting Tuesday -- 15 to 20mph -- pumping up the muggy air. As a front slides in as the tail to this system scattered rain and a few storms are possible around Wednesday or Thursday next week. That should also help to bring more fall-ish weather back to the Brazos Valley as we head for the following weekend.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

