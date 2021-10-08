33-year-old breast cancer patient urges other young people to get checked

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Timisha Young was diagnosed with breast cancer on May 6, 2021, but her journey started about a year before that day.

She was misdiagnosed. She went in with a lump in her right breast, but was told she was too young.

At 33 years old, Young has a message to other young people.

“I want women in their 30′s and late 20′s to know that it can happen to us. Don’t let someone write you off,” said Young.

Young has already been through four rounds of chemo, and she said that surgery to remove the cancer is the next step.

Throughout this time she’s found a community to help her deal with the diagnosis, a group chat with other cancer patients from around the world. She’s urging other people with cancer to do the same.

“The biggest thing is knowing you’re not alone. You’re constantly told ‘it doesn’t happen to young people,’ and it’s about reaching out and finding other people that are going through it, that are similar in age to you,” said Young.

She said it’s also important to remember to support local organizations, like Pink Alliance in the Brazos Valley. Young said Pink Alliance has been there for her every step of the way, and that she never had to “jump through hoops to get the help” she’s needed.

As she continues on this lifelong journey with breast cancer, she has some advice she sticks to.

“Sometimes there is beauty in just living,” said Young. “That is something I’ve taken to heart. I remind myself that even as a homebody, it’s okay to stay home. I’m just gonna do what makes me happy and I’m just gonna live.”

That advice was given to her by Jenna Luecke, a friend she met through the group chat.

Young said she loves to travel. It’s her favorite part of life, and something she always did spur of the moment.

Her best friend Reagan Fajkus confirmed this. When Fajkus was living in Wyoming, her boss asked her if she knew anyone who would want to move out there and work with her.

“I do, but I don’t know if she’d be willing to quit her job and move out here,” said Fajkus.

That’s exactly what she did. Young often worked seasonal jobs outside of National Parks. Her favorite spot is in Yellowstone, where she spent two of her summers.

“There is a spot as you’re driving in from the east entrance. It’s not special, it’s not a popular one, but I love getting there early in the morning and watching the sun rise. It overlooks Lake Yellowstone and it’s just beautiful.”

It’s been a few months since Young was able to go on an adventure, but she’s not letting that get her down. She still loves to travel.

She said climbing Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park will be her next adventure.

