Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Phantom

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Phantom is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 8, 2021.

Shelter staff says Phantom is a couch potato and he loves to cuddle.

“He was just sitting in my lap and is just a big cuddle bug and also loves treats,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

If you’re interested in adopting this adorable dog, you can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

