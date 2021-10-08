A&M Consolidated gets road win over Lake Creek

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Lake Creek 36-22 Thursday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game at Montgomery ISD Stadium. The Tigers are now 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play.

After falling behind 8-0 in the first quarter Consol got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a Brodie Daniel seven yard touchdown run to cut the Lake Creek lead to 8-6. Daniel would leave the game in the second quarter and did not return. “They’re just checking on his head and everything and hopefully everything comes back clear on him,” said A&M Consolidated head coach Lee Fedora. The Tigers trailed 8-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter Consol got touchdown runs from Trey Taylor, Dre’Kavian Minor and Tyndall McNamara to take a 29-8 lead. Lake Creek would score a pair of touchdowns to cut the lead to 29-22. McNamara ran for another touchdown in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.

A&M Consolidated will return to action October 15 to face Montgomery at Tiger Field. Lake Creek will be on the road October 16 to face Lamar Consolidated.

