Apparel prices on the rise as the price of cotton increases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past year, cotton has seen a steady rise in its price. With the sudden increase in value for the crop comes impacts we will see when it comes to buying clothes. According to the Government Inflation Report, apparel prices have risen by 4.2 percent over the past year.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension professor and economist John Robinson has been studying the trends of cotton and says the biggest he has seen in the prices has come from the last week and a half.

“Cotton prices have been trending, what I would say are, pretty good levels in the eighties and in the nineties. And here in about the last 10 days, it’s shot up. I’m going to say about 15 cents which is a huge move,” says Robinson.

When it comes to changing how much someone spends on apparel. while cotton does play a part in the price other factors like manufacturing cost, shipping cost and the overall brand adds to that final total. If cotton demand does get out of control farmers will be ready to grow more when needed.

“Before clothing prices would be affecting very much, what would happen is a high price of cotton that persisted would induce farmers here in the United States to plant two to three million extra acres and that would happen all around the world, Indian farmers to Brazilian farmers. They would respond to high prices by really ramping up supply,” John Robinson says.

Other notable items that the price of cotton could reflect on are towels, sheets, coffee filters, and cloth bags.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.