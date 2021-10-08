Advertisement

Goldsmith and Makarova book two ranked wins, reach ITA All-American Doubles Quarterfinals

(KBTX)
By William Whitley / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLETSON, South Carolina -- Texas A&M’s No. 3-ranked doubles duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova dominated Thursday in the ITA All-American Championships doubles draw, recording two ranked victories en route to a quarterfinal berth at the LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant.

After a significant rain delay on Wednesday, the opening matches of the doubles draw were postponed, with the tournament coordinators electing to make the rounds of 32 and 16 eight-game pro sets in the interest of time on Thursday. The first match featured Goldsmith and Makarova against No. 38 Anna and Carolyn Campana of Wake Forest. Despite a slow start, A&M’s headline doubles team logged an 8-6 victory and moved on to the round of 16. After falling in the first game, the Maroon & White rattled off eight straight to complete the 8-1 rout of Michigan State’s No. 28-ranked Mary Lewis and Maja Pietrowicz.

In the singles round of 16, No. 10-ranked Makarova dropped a 6-4, 6-1 result to South Carolina’s No. 1-ranked ITA newcomer, Sarah Hamner. Makarova, a Moscow, Russia, native concluded her run in the ITA All-American Championships singles competition following a three-set thriller over Georgia’s No. 19 Lea Ma yesterday.

Goldsmith and Makarova have already cemented themselves as one of the greatest doubles teams in Texas A&M program history, opening the preseason with the highest ranking in Aggie annals at No. 3. The previous program record was owned by A&M’s only other All-American doubles team in Rutuja Bhosale and Rachel Pierson at the No. 9 spot. Goldsmith and Makarova are currently 2-0 overall in doubles play this season, with an identical mark against nationally ranked opposition.

UP NEXT

The No. 3-ranked ITA doubles tandem of Goldsmith and Makarova return to action Friday in the ITA All-American Championships. The Aggie duo will take on Janice Tjen and Victoria Flores of Pepperdine in the quarterfinal round, with first serve slated for 2 p.m.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Assistant Coach Jordan Szabo

On the performances today in Charleston…

“It was a tough match for Tatiana [Makarova] in singles, but I’m confident that she will learn from it and improve. It was a slow start in our first doubles match since the NCAA Individual Championships last year, but we were able to squeeze out a win in the first match of the day. Then we really stepped up in the second match, winning eight games in a row against Michigan State. Now, it’s time for us to recover and try to get better tomorrow.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Women’s All-American Championships

LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant – Charleston, South Carolina

SINGLES MAIN DRAW

Round of 16

Sarah Hamner (SCAR) def. #10 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-4, 6-1

DOUBLES MAIN DRAW

Round of 32

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #38 Anna Campana / Carolyn Campana (WAKE)

Round of 16

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #28 Mary Lewis / Maja Pietrowicz (MSU)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

