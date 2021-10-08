Advertisement

Bryan faces Shoemaker in Homecoming game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will return home Friday night to take on Shoemaker in a District 12-6A game. It is the Vikings Homecoming game.

Bryan enters the game 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in district play. To get in the win column for the first time this season the Vikings will have to play well against Shoemaker on both sides of the football. “We have to contain the speed. Try not to give them an easy long play and then offensively we have to finally get the ball in the end zone,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers. “. We moved it better the last two weeks especially last week. We just haven’t put the ball in the end zone.”

Bryan and Shoemaker are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

