Checking out the competition: Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M faces Alabama in a highly anticipated match-up. Alabama gets a lot of national attention from the number of national championships their football program has won to the number of first-round draft picks they produce every year. But how much do we really know about Alabama?

Let’s start with the obvious, what’s a Crimson Tide? Back in 1907 when Alabama was playing their rival Auburn they were actually called the “Thin Red Line” or the “Crimson White” but during the game, they got so muddy and so dirty that a sports editor said that “they played like a crimson tide” and the rest was history. Just from getting a little dirty Alabama got a household name and a brand recognized world wide.

If you’ve seen Alabama play before you’ve probably seen their mascot “Big Al” on the sidelines. Alabama is actually the only major university that has an elephant as its mascot. Elephants don’t have the best traits to be considered a good mascot since they’re afraid of ants, have bad eyesight, and they can’t jump so the fact that a powerhouse like Alabama uses “Big Al” is pretty ironic.

Let’s talk about Greek life at Alabama because it’s on a whole other level. They have the largest Greek membership for a university in the country. Around 30 percent of the campus is part of Greek life. It’s so crazy that Tik Tok found out what was going on and created a hashtag during Alabama’s rush week called #BamaRushTok. If you click on that hashtag you will find a bunch of girls running in dresses and showing off their outfits for rush week, which basically consist of a combination of a dress, high heels, and Kendra Scott jewelry.

Alabama is also one of the only universities that has wheelchair basketball as a sport and the women’s wheelchair team has been just as dominant as the football team in the last decade. They’ve won five national championships in the last 10 years.

Their legendary coach Nick Saban has broken a lot of records and has a lot of accolades but there is one that must be the biggest honor of his career. He is the first person to appear twice on the “Checking out the Competition” series. The first time was with Kent State and now again with Alabama.

