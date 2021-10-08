College Station educator named art teacher of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An educator at Cypress Grove Intermediate School has been named Texas Art Education Association Teacher of the Year.

According to the organization, Christine Grafe earned the award for “significant contributions to TAEA and to art education on the state, local and/or national level.”

Grafe will be presented the award on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.

She has been with the College Station Independent School District for 30 years.

