Advertisement

College Station educator named art teacher of the Year

The award has been given annually since 1977
Christine Grafe won a state teaching award
Christine Grafe won a state teaching award(College Station ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An educator at Cypress Grove Intermediate School has been named Texas Art Education Association Teacher of the Year.

According to the organization, Christine Grafe earned the award for “significant contributions to TAEA and to art education on the state, local and/or national level.”

Congrats to Cypress Grove Intermediate Art Teacher Christine Grafe, who was recently named the Texas Art Education Association Teacher of the Year. More: https://bit.ly/3msrxKK #SuccessCSISD

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Grafe will be presented the award on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.

She has been with the College Station Independent School District for 30 years.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire neighborhood in Plantersville.
Mother gives impassioned plea to public to find missing toddler
Selvin Perez-Hernandez, 42
Bryan man arrested for reportedly hitting woman in the head with baseball bat
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
FBI, Homeland Security, Texas EquuSearch join search for missing Grimes County boy
Jacob Diviney, 19
College Station man reportedly arrested with 400 Adderall pills, other drugs
Hempstead police searching for person of interest in Wednesday shooting

Latest News

Scattered storms will be possible Monday and again later in the week as a couple fronts near...
Eyeing multiple fronts, storm chances for next week
Police and first responders from across the state search for three year old Christopher Ramirez...
Day 3 in search for missing toddler, law enforcement frustrated with lack of leads
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Fall is a great time to start thinking ahead to those beautiful Texas wildflowers.
Weekend Gardener: Now is the time to start thinking about spring wildflowers