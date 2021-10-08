Eyeing multiple fronts, storm chances for next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first approaches Sunday and passes by Monday. The wind turns breezy -- 10-20mph -- those two days with the chance for a quick, broken line of rain and a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Up to 0.5″ of rain could be up for grabs to start the week. Then, eyes are on the next system, which, as of right now, looks to bring a better chance for more widespread rain, and may eventually give us a return to a more fall-like airmass.

In the meantime : Hot afternoons give way to pleasant evenings through Sunday, with a few knots added to the wind each day.

Tailgate plans Saturday? Nothing stopping you but the heat, but it may not hurt to have something to weigh down the tents as we see some healthy gusts through the afternoon. We’ll kick off the game in the mid 80s, dipping to the 70s before the end of the 4th.

Starting Sunday, eyes will be on the radar to our north and west to assess or early Monday storm chance.

One of two systems to move through TX comes Sunday night into Monday.



A few storms may try to clip the Brazos Valley as early as Sunday night, but far from certain. Check the forecast before you head to bed at the end of the weekend, especially if you're north of #bcstx pic.twitter.com/k3fj2Nul0h — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) October 8, 2021

Enough ingredients will be in place for some strong storms, especially to our north. Our strong storm potential is more conditional, and largely depends on if expected storms will last the journey into our area by Monday morning. Should they survive, strong, straight-line wind gusts will be the main concern as we potentially start the work week on a rumbly note. Regardless, this front will not have the juice to push through the area, setting up a muggy rest of the week.

A second, bigger system is expected to dive south early in the week, slipping past Texas to the north by mid-to-late week. This may end up being the better widespread storm chance, and signs are that this will have the oomph to give us some cooler weather to wrap up the week and head into next weekend.

It’ll be a good idea to check the forecast for updates before you head to bed Sunday night! Until then, enjoy the weekend and stay cool.

