Goldsmith and Makarova Conclude Play at ITA All-Americans

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Texas A&M women’s tennis’ No. 3-ranked duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova fell in the ITA All-American Championships Doubles Quarterfinal Thursday at the LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant. The Aggies dropped a narrow 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(8) decision to Pepperdine’s Victoria Flores and Janice Tjen.

A&M’s marquee doubles tandem earned an automatic bid to the ITA All-American Championships after garnering ITA All-America laurels in doubles last season. Goldsmith and Makarova advanced to the NCAA Doubles Championship quarterfinals and opened the 2021-22 campaign as the No. 3 duo in the nation, a Texas A&M program record. En route to their quarterfinal appearance Friday, the pair defeated two ranked opponents Thursday afternoon and now hold a 2-1 record this year.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action next week at the ITA Texas Regional Championships at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU in Fort Worth. The event is scheduled to run Thursday thru Monday, Oct. 14-18.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Assistant Coach Jordan Szabo

On the Aggies performance Friday…

“I was very happy with our level of play from the middle of the second set onwards. If we play like that, we will be very hard to beat going forward. I am looking forward to returning home and getting some more work in before the Texas Regionals. We have a lot of good players who have already had spectacular starts to the fall season. If we continue to focus on getting better one day at a time, the sky is the limit for this team.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Women’s All-American Championships

LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant – Charleston, South Carolina

DOUBLES MAIN DRAW

Quarterfinals

Victoria Flores / Janice Tjen (PEPP) def. #3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(8)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

