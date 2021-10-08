Humidity increases this weekend ahead of a few weather systems next week

A beautiful (but warm) afternoon is in the works this Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s/low 90s and plenty of sunshine on hand. Headed out to any area football games or to Midnight Yell at Kyle later tonight? Those plans will sit in good shape with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 70s after the sun goes down.

A toasty weekend is in the works with highs in the 90s each weekend day. Saturday starts off seasonable in the mid 60s with a few passing clouds & some patchy fog possible, ahead of more sunshine and warm temperatures for tailgating activities by the afternoon. We’ll sit dry for the Aggie Game Saturday night with temperatures in the 80s through the first half, then falling into the 70s after halftime. Changes are in the works as early as Sunday as a surge of Gulf moisture pumps into the Brazos Valley. This moisture will do a few things for us into the beginning of the upcoming week: increase morning lows, bring back a heat index by the afternoons, and when combined with a pair of weather systems headed our direction, will increase rain chances through the better part of next week.

You’ll notice a more muggy feel early Sunday, followed by daytime highs in the low 90s (feeling more like the mid 90s thanks to the added humidity) and an isolated chance for a few spots of rain by the afternoon. The first higher rain chance arrives Sunday night and early Monday as a front looks to approach the Brazos Valley, weakening as it does so. A second, bigger system is expected to dive south, slipping past Texas to the north by mid-to-late week. This system looks to bring another chance for rain and storms by Thursday and could potentially bring more fall-ish weather back to the Brazos Valley for next weekend. Along with the rain chances, expect breezy conditions to return as early as Sunday, lasting through at least midweek.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 92. Wind: S 10-20, gusting 25 mph+.

