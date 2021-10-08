Plantersville community holding out hope in the disappearance of three-year-old Christopher Ramirez

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Concerned Texans from far and wide have converged on Plantersville searching for three-year-old Christopher Ramirez, who wandered away from his home Wednesday afternoon.

More than 100 law enforcement officers and first responders from several agencies have searched for the child for over 28 hours.

Neighbors say situations like these don’t happen very often in Grimes County, so it can be a shocking experience when it does happen. Community members say their neighborhood has been turned upside down, but the thing keeping them together is the love and support from across the lone star state and beyond.

Crystal Ponton and her family own Pontons Automotive on FM 1774. Their business is right in the middle of the search area. Their property and vehicles were searched several times. Her husband and son even joined in the search. They say it’s comforting to know that help is coming from everywhere to find Christopher.

“People have been very supportive. I mean people from Bryan and from Houston, Montgomery, I mean there’s a lot of agencies out here. I know a ton of volunteers that are willing to jump in and ready and willing to go out and help,” said Ponton. “I just hope he’s somewhere hiding, that he’s just scared, and you know safe you know no harm has come to him and that he’s reunited with his family.”

Christina Gilbreath is another neighbor who had her home searched. She says although the sights and sounds of helicopters, drones, and search dogs were a scary experience. She says she can’t imagine the horror the Ramirez family is going through.

“It scared us. I never had the police knock on my door. It was a very loud knocking on the door. They asked if they could search the property, search our homes. They came in and searched every room, searched, closets, things like that. It was frightening.” said Gilbreath. " He’s three years old. You hope, you want your child to be safe in your arms. You don’t want anything bad to happen to him.”

Thomas Garza says he came from Navasota to help with the search efforts. He said he saw the story on the news and said he had to offer his love and support.

“Just seeing all these people here as far as police departments, fire departments, you know the search dogs, the friends, the family, people that probably don’t even know each other but they’re here to work through this together and let the family know that they’re not alone,” said Garza.

First responders say they plan to keep the search ongoing until Christopher is found.

