Advertisement

Texas A&M looking to snap No. 1 Alabama’s 19 game winning streak

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) --When the season began, this week’s meeting between Alabama and Texas A&M was supposed to be a can’t-miss showdown.

Now that it’s here it certainly isn’t the game that was expected.

Alabama remains undefeated and ranked No. 1. The Aggies opened the year at No. 6, but have fallen out of the poll after consecutive losses.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says the Aggies have too much talent to overlook them.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Kyle Field and will be broadcast on CBS and can be seen in the Brazos Valley on KBTX.

Most Read

The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire neighborhood in Plantersville.
Mother gives impassioned plea to public to find missing toddler
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
FBI, Homeland Security, Texas EquuSearch join search for missing Grimes County boy
Selvin Perez-Hernandez, 42
Bryan man arrested for reportedly hitting woman in the head with baseball bat
Jacob Diviney, 19
College Station man reportedly arrested with 400 Adderall pills, other drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Goldsmith and Makarova Conclude Play at ITA All-Americans
A&M Consolidated gets road win over Lake Creek
Bryan faces Shoemaker in Homecoming game
Bryan faces Shoemaker in Homecoming game
College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going
College Station travels to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going