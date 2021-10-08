Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Blane Hechler.

By Cliff Wallace
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Blane Hechler, a Telecommunications Officer with the Grimes County Sheriffs Office. More than just the voice behind the phone, every call he receives, he cares about.

Always going above and beyond his duties to ensure the safety of his deputies and the people of Grimes County. Officer Blane is truly an unsung hero in this profession and in the eyes of all his co-workers.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Blane Hechler.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire neighborhood in Plantersville.
Mother gives impassioned plea to public to find missing toddler
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
FBI, Homeland Security, Texas EquuSearch join search for missing Grimes County boy
Selvin Perez-Hernandez, 42
Bryan man arrested for reportedly hitting woman in the head with baseball bat
Jacob Diviney, 19
College Station man reportedly arrested with 400 Adderall pills, other drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Blane Hechler.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Blane Hechler.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Anna Hontz.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Anna Hontz.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Anna Hontz.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Anna Hontz.
Aggieland High School 9/11
Aggieland High School hosts inaugural Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony