This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Blane Hechler, a Telecommunications Officer with the Grimes County Sheriffs Office. More than just the voice behind the phone, every call he receives, he cares about.

Always going above and beyond his duties to ensure the safety of his deputies and the people of Grimes County. Officer Blane is truly an unsung hero in this profession and in the eyes of all his co-workers.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Blane Hechler.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

