Weekend Gardener: Now is the time to start thinking about spring wildflowers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all love to see the beautiful bluebonnets that bloom in the spring, but now is the time to start planting wildflowers if you want them in your own yard!

When you plant your seeds, you want really good soil contact. bluebonnets and poppies actually start to sprout in the fall, but you won’t see those flowers until the spring.

Don’t forget to water too! They take a bit of care, especially if we have a dry spell.

