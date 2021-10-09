Bryan picks up first win of season 35-15 over Shoemaker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Shoemaker 35-15 for their homecoming game at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. This is the Vikings’ first win of the season to move to 1-5 on the year and 1-2 in district play.

After a Bryan field goal, Shoemaker responded with a touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter was all Vikings as Isaiah Nutall, Tason Devault, and Du’wayne Paulhill all scored rushing touchdowns to take a 25-7 halftime lead. Paulhill had an interception to set up another field goal in the third quarter. Bryan quarterback Tate Allen connected with Hunter Vivaldi for their final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings will hit the road next week to take on Killeen.

