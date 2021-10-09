Burton takes down Somerville in gritty 34-6 win

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers (5-1) took down the Somerville Yeguas (3-4) at Panther Stadium in Burton. Both teams came out hot in the first quarter. The Panthers used a consistent run game powered by great offensive line play to drive the field and strike first. But Somerville responded with a massive 68-yard catch-and-run and after a missed PAT trailed just 7-6. But that was as close as the score would get as Burton turned it up on defense and put up three quarters of scoreless football. Burton travels to Bartlett next week while Somerville hosts Snook at home.

