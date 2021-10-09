Changes Ahead: Higher humidity, breezy conditions and rain chances return next week

A warm, but beautiful afternoon is in place across the Brazos Valley Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s. Tailgating plans ahead of the game? Keep the water bottle and sunscreen handy! It’ll feel a bit better by game time with temperatures in the low 80s at kickoff and 70s by the second half of the game.

Changes are in the works for the Brazos Valley by the second half of the weekend. Sunday starts off less comfortable as Gulf moisture pumps back into the area. We’ll wake up to the 70s instead of the 60s that we’ve seen over the past several mornings, with a bit of patchy fog a possibility for parts of the Brazos Valley. Noticeably more cloud cover in the morning makes way for more peeks of sunshine through the afternoon hours, helping daytime highs climb into the low 90s for most. With the added moisture and mugginess on hand, the low 90s will start to feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s as a heat index value comes back into the picture. There will be a healthy breeze to try and stir up some of the stuffiness in the air, with sustained winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph+ through the afternoon. Most will stay dry through the back half of the weekend’s activities, but we’ll throw in an isolated (~20%) chance for some spotty showers before the day is done.

Rain chances increase Sunday night as a front approaches southeast Texas. Eyes will turn out west where a broken line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop and track eastward. This line is currently slated to reach for the northern parts of the area just after midnight, pushing southeast through the early morning hours of Monday. While the higher chance for strong/severe weather sits to the north of our area, we’ll still keep eyes on the potential to find an isolated wind threat with a stronger storm, all depending on how well the activity holds together as it makes the journey towards the Brazos Valley. The rain and storms clear out through the rest of the day Monday, with daytime highs slated to sit in the upper 80s by the afternoon. More breezy conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures are in the forecast next week ahead of higher rain chances and a second weather system that arrives by late week. Still some details to fine-tune, but this system could potentially bring more fall-like weather to the Brazos Valley by next weekend.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly cloudy by the afternoon with a 20% chance for rain. High: 92. Wind: S 10-20, gusting 30 mph+.

Sunday Night: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 69. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms early, then clearing throughout the day. High: 87. Wind: VAR at 5-15 mph.

