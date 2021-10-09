College Station stays among the ranks of the unbeaten with 56-7 road win over Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Cougars stayed unbeaten on the season with a 56-7 win over Lufkin Friday night at Abe Martin Stadium.

The Cougars scored 21 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game and cruised to their sixth win of the season.

College Station will return home next week to face Cleveland. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Cougar Field.

