Hemphill defeats Anderson-Shiro 22-6 in High School Football

The Hornets played the Owls in Anderson Friday night.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - In Anderson the Owls were seeking to snap a two game skid hosting Hemphill Friday night.

The Hemphill Hornets will strike early in the game.

During the first quarter, Quarterback Tayvion Williams will have the keeper. He runs in five yards and the Hornets are on the board.

The Owls were also looking for scores for the hometown crowd and local flag football kids running out on the field pre-game.

Anderson-Shiro’s Quarterback Jordan Coronado fumbled a snap. But he’s able to pick it back up and roll to the near side of the field. Hemphill’s Dustin Gordon tracks him to make the tackle, but Coronado bulldozes into him knocking Gordon down while he stays on his feet to run out of bounds.

Anderson-Shiro looks to get their first touchdown in the second quarter.

Jordan Coronado hands off to Karrter Ellis who runs 5 yards to hit pay dirt. The Owls will not get their two point conversion attempt by Ellis so the new score will go to Owls 6 - Hornets 8.

But Hemphill’s offense will really start firing in the first half.

Quarterback Tayvion Williams keeps it and he finds some gaps. Williams races almost 70 yards and is untouched making his way to the end zone for the touchdown.

At halftime the score would be Anderson Shiro 6 - Hemphill 22.

That would end up being our final score with the Hornets getting the win.

