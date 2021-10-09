Iola Bulldogs top Bartlett 20-12
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iola, Texas (KBTX) - Iola Bulldogs hosted the Bartlett Bulldogs in a Dog vs Dog match tonight in Iola. The first half was a rough battle of downs but Iola pulled through in the last minute to get a touchdown followed by an interception. After the halftime performance, many more points were scored by both teams. Iola Bulldogs proved to be the superior dog tonight 20 - 12.
Iola will be on the road to face Granger @ 7p next week October 15th.
