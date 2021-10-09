Advertisement

Navasota falls in district opener to Smithville

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers host Smithville in their district opener.

After injured starting quarterback Ja’mar Jessie went down with a strained hamstring in the second quarter everything seemed to go down hill. After a close first half, only down 8 points, the Rattlers could not seem to get control of the game.

The Tigers would go onto score 21 points in the second half.

The Rattlers will be on the road next week to face La Grange.

