Next storm system brings a line of rain and storms to the area overnight Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a quiet (and dry) first full week of October in the Brazos Valley, changes are on the way as Gulf moisture, breezy conditions, and a few weather systems make a run for the Brazos Valley next week.

SUNDAY:

As a bigger push of Gulf moisture pumps into the area overnight Saturday and early Sunday, the humidity increases for the second half of the weekend. Morning lows will be a bit less comfortable as we switch out the mid 60s for the low 70s, ahead of daytime highs climbing into the low 90s (but now feeling like the mid-to-upper 90s) by the afternoon. Most will stay dry through the day’s activities, but a few spots of rain (~20% chance) may try to quickly pop up before we close out the weekend. Breezy conditions will be in place, with winds sustained out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph+ at times! Take some time to tie down the inflatable pumpkins/other Halloween decorations that may be out in the yard, and continue to do so through the upcoming week.

CHANGES AHEAD: Sunday starts less comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s with breezy conditions and an isolated rain chance. (KBTX)

SUNDAY NIGHT/EARLY MONDAY:

Eyes will turn out west Sunday night where a broken line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop and track eastward. This line is currently slated to reach for the northern parts of the Brazos Valley just after midnight, pushing southeast through the early morning hours of Monday.

Only an iso. (~20%) chance for rain in the works Sunday, but eyes will turn west Sunday night as a broken line of rain and storms looks to approach our northern counties just after midnight.



This activity tracks south & east through the early morning hours Monday. pic.twitter.com/Gm84wKAgh3 — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) October 9, 2021

While the higher chance for strong/severe weather sits to the north of our area, we’ll still keep eyes on the potential to find an isolated wind/small hail threat with a stronger storm, all depending on how well the activity holds together as it makes the journey towards the Brazos Valley.

The majority of the Brazos Valley sits in a 1/5 risk for an isolated storm to become strong/severe Monday morning. (KBTX)

The rain and storms clear out through the rest of the day Monday, with more peeks of sunshine in store, especially by the afternoon. By the time all is said and done, up to 0.5″ of rain may be up-for-grabs with Monday morning’s activity, with localized higher totals not out of the question.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More breezy conditions, unseasonably warm temperatures and minor rain chances are in store through midweek, ahead of another chance for more scattered rain and storm activity by late week as a second weather system makes a run for the Brazos Valley. Still plenty of details to fine-tune, but this one could potentially bring more fall-like weather to the Brazos Valley by next weekend. Stay tuned!

Next week's rain/storm chances (KBTX)

Stay up-to-date with the latest on rain & storms moving into your area with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.