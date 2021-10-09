No. 9 Texas A&M to Compete at SEC Match Play Championship

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team is set to compete at the SEC Match Play Championship which runs Sunday through Tuesday on the par-72, 7,370-yard Shoal Creek Club course. The tournament features all 14 teams from the Southeastern Conference and the schools will compete in a match play single-elimination format.

Sunday is highlighted by 36 holes of match play, with 18 holes being played on Monday and Tuesday. The Maroon & White open the Match Play Championship against Vanderbilt at 7:30 a.m., and will play the winner of Alabama-LSU in the second round Sunday at 1 p.m.

“We have been working very hard over the last month on getting better,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “Our conference is a great golf conference. Whenever we get to tee it up against the other SEC teams, it is a great challenge. We have been fortunate this fall season to play a bunch of young guys, and we go in to this event with one of our older lineups. This tournament is another way for us to test ourselves, and seeing where we are at. Hopefully we can take something from this event and get better. Being able to play a match play tournament is something out of the ordinary for us. Our group is a prideful group and they don’t like to get beat by anybody, so I think they will be pretty locked in and ready to go.”

The Aggies are competing for the first time in nearly a month after opening the 2021-22 schedule at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in mid-September. Texas A&M finished sixth in the tough field, and were led by Sam Bennett, who finished tied for third at 6-under with rounds of 72-70-68--210.

The Aggies’ lineup in Alabama will be Bennett, Walker Lee, Michael Heidelbaugh, Daniel Rodrigues and William Paysse.

In addition to his tie for third at the Maridoe, Bennett tied for 12th in the season-opening tournament, the Marquette Intercollegiate.

Lee opened the season with a win at the Marquette Intercollegiate, shooting a 14-under 202. At Maridoe, the Houston native tied for 23rd. Heidelbaugh has recorded a pair of top-20 finishes to begin the season as he tied for 12th at Marquette at 5-under and tied for 20th at Maridoe.

Rodrigues tied for 54th in his lone appearance this season at Marquette, while Paysse competed at the Washington County Individual where he tied for sixth at 7-under.

Lineups and final match and team results can be found via Golfstat, but will not feature hole-by-hole scoring.

