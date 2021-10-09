Advertisement

Normangee shuts out Leon 55-0

The Panthers get their second win in district play
(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of the big cats as the Normangee Panthers traveled to take on the Leon Cougars. Quarterback Izaha Jones was in full form putting up four total touchdowns in the first half. Leon moved the ball down the field a few times during the game but never put any points on the scoreboard. Normangee beats Leon 55-0. Leon takes on Alto next week while Normangee will be facing Grapeland

