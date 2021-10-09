Advertisement

Pasadena First Baptist upsets St. Joseph

By Jeremy Galindo
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pasadena First Baptist Warriors got off to a quick start against the St. Joseph Eagles. Two first quarter touchdowns by the Warriors put St. Joseph behind 14-0. St. Joseph answered midway through the Second Quarter with a Reid Millhollon touchdown run. The Eagles fought their way back into the game but were edged out by the Warriors 40-36.

The St. Joseph Eagle will host Grace Christian Academy Eagles in a battle of the birds. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Glockzen Family Athletic Complex in Bryan, TX.

