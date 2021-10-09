Rockdale edges ahead of Caldwell in a close game

It was a dogfight tonight as the Bulldogs and Hornets battle it out. The Hornets defense would be the first to put points on the board with a blocked punt attempt by Brandon Hirsch recovered in the endzone by Conner Lee. Caldwell takes an early 8-0 after a successful two point conversion. Rockdale would respond with a deep touchdown pass from Blaydn Barcak to Roberts Owens. Rockdale trails 8-7. The Bulldogs would keep the momentum rolling with 65 yard touchdown pass from Barcak to Owens. Caldwell would go on to score big before the half with a 60 yard touchdown pass from Travis Balcar to Tre Burns.

Rockdale will get to take a breather next Friday due to a bye week.

Caldwell will host Little River Academy next week.

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -

