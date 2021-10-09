Rudder drops first game of season to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team lost to Montgomery 38-13 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game at Montgomery ISD Stadium. It was the first loss of the season for the Rangers. Rudder is now 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in district play. Montgomery improves to 6-0 and 2-0 in district play.

The Bears got the scoring started on a 38 yard Bryce Treille interception return for a touchdown. Jalen Washington rushed for three touchdowns for Montgomery. Tre McClenton had rushing touchdowns of 10 and 91 yards for Rudder.

The Rangers will return to action October 15 to face Fulshear at Merrill Green Stadium. Montgomery will be on the road to face A&M Consolidated in a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division 2.

