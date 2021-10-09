Advertisement

Texas A&M Begins Competition At SMU Classic

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DALLAS – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic Friday night at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with 126 points, while Michigan leads the event with 168 points through day one.

Four swimmers made their A&M debuts at the meet, including freshman Tyler Hulet, who earned the team’s highest finish of the day in the pool when he took third in the 100 back (47.85).

Senior captain Kaloyan Bratanov, along with Hulet, sophomore Alex Sanchez and freshman Seth Reno, helped the 400 medley relay team to a fourth-place finish (3:15.31), before clocking in at 1:36.51 to take fourth in the 200 free. Junior Anze Fers Erzen posted an NCAA B-cut time of 3:48.33 in the 400 IM.

After redshirting last season, sophomore Victor Povzner had an impressive season debut as he posted the second-highest score (346.90) on the 3-meter.

The Aggies will close out the SMU Classic Saturday, returning to the pool at 11 a.m.

Results

400 Medley Relay – Tyler Hulet, Alex Sanchez, Seth Reno, Kaloyan Bratanov – 3:15.31

400 IM – Anze Fers Erzen – 3:48.33

200 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:36.51

50 Free – Seth Reno – 20.50

100 Fly – Seth Reno – 49.90

100 Back – Tyler Hulet – 47.85

100 Breast – Alex Sanchez – 54.79

800 Free Relay – Kaloyan Bratanov, Trey Dickey, Thomas Shomper, Tyler Hulet – 6:33.76

3-meter – Victor Povzner – 346.90

* denotes first-place finish

