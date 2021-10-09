Texas A&M Finishes Fourth at SMU Classic

DALLAS – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team placed fourth with 255 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

Sophomore Victor Povzner placed first in the 1-meter (314.85), posting the highest finish at the SMU Classic for the Maroon & White.

Junior Anze Fers Erzen earned runner-up in the 200 IM with a time of 1:46.78.

The 200 medley relay team of senior captain Kaloyan Bratanov and junior Andres Puente, along with freshmen Tyler Hulet and Seth Reno clocked a 1:28.28 to finish fourth. Bratanov (44.38) and Hulet (1:46.48) each added a fifth-place finish in the 100 free and 200 back, respectively.

Puente (1:56.83) matched the third-fastest time in the 200 breast, while sophomore Alex Sanchez placed fifth in the same event with a time of 1:59.19. Freshman Trey Dickey tallied fifth-place finishes in the 500 free (4:27.63) and 200 fly (1:48.18).

Bratanov, Reno, Hulet and sophomore Thomas Shomper helped the 200 free relay team place fifth with time of 1:21.04 to close out the event.

The Aggies return home to face rival Texas in a dual-style meet on Friday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

Quotes

Head Coach Jay Holmes

On the season-opening meet…

“This is a great format for a meet. An opportunity for us to race some real quality teams early like this shows us a lot of where we are right now. While we obviously have a long way to go, the meet itself was fun. We just have to get better at the things we are doing. We didn’t have enough front speed on anything, but we were able to finish on a lot of the back half of races. In too many tight races we didn’t get the touch and made some basic strategy errors that we will learn from.”

On diver Victor Povzner’s performance...

“Victor getting the win in 1-meter was fun to see. Just one mistake on the 3-meter event kept him from sweeping the boards here. It will be great having him back with us this season.”

On who impressed him the most this weekend...

“Thomas Shomper really performed for us. This was really the first time we put some real pressure on him since he’s been here. He showed up big. Those are lifetime best times for him. In this situation, being this early in the season, it is exciting for him and what’s coming.”

Results

Day Two:

200 Medley Relay – Tyler Hulet, Andres Puente, Seth Reno, Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:28.28

500 Free – Trey Dickey – 4:27.63

500 Free – Anze Fers Erzen – 4:28.33

200 Breast – Alex Sanchez – 1:59.19

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:56.83

200 Back – Tyler Hulet – 1:46.48

200 Back – Thomas Shomper – 1:44.27

1-meter – Victor Povzner – 314.85*

100 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 44.38

100 Free – Seth Reno – 44.88

200 Fly – Trey Dickey – 1:48.18

200 Fly – Alex Sanchez – 1:51.89

200 IM – Anze Fers Erzen – 1:46.78

200 Free Relay – Kaloyan Bratanov, Seth Reno, Tyler Hulet, Thomas Shomper – 1:21.04

* denotes first-place finish