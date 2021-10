COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are on scene of two separate rollover crashes at William D. Fitch and SH 30.

Police say SH 30 is shut down at William D. Fitch, and 100 yards of William D. Fitch is shut down.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time in either accident.

