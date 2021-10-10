Aggie Recap: Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As time expired, Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal stunning college football Goliath, Alabama, 41-38. Ending the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games and their streak of 100 wins over unranked teams dating back to 2007.

The victory came on Jimbo Fisher’s 56th birthday and is certainly Texas A&M’s biggest win since he took over in 2018.

“I didn’t know what to get him, so we thought as a team that we should get a win for him over Alabama,” said Small.

Alabama had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams — to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go.

Zach Calzada and the offense returned to the field with 2 minutes left play to orchestrate the winning drive after the aggie defense forced a punt.

“We made plays at critical times in the game. Had a great two‑minute drive,” said Fisher. “They stayed in the game and do it now we got to enjoy this and then right back to work Monday.”

Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Devon Achane returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and A&M’s defense did not give Bryce Young a break all night long.

“It feels great,” exclaimed Achane. “You know, it shows us that we’re capable of doing great things.”

It’s the first time Nick Saban has lost to one of his assistants after entering Saturday’s game 24-0 against them.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me,” claimed Fisher. “Our football team is learning to play against other great football teams and have success. That’s what matters to me.”

The Aggies entered the season ranked sixth and gunning for Alabama and with National Championship goals. Last week it looked as if this would be a lost season for the Aggies after consecutive defeats sent them out of the Top 25. Despite the past couple of week the aggies pulled off what might be the greatest upset ever.

“We’ve had a couple of tough weeks,” said Fisher. “There’s going to be trials and tribulations and you’re defined by how you respond to adversity.”

Texas A&M will hit the road to face Missouri October 16th at 11 a.m.

