Bearkats sack Lamar to stay unbeaten

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston’s defense turned in a dominating performance to lead the No. 1 Bearkats to a 41-7 victory over Lamar at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. Sam Houston (5-0, 2-0 in WAC) held the Cardinals (1-3, 0-2) to just 154 yards of total offense including just 19 rushing yards.

The Bearkats finished with five sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and two interceptions by Braiden Clopton and Kameryn Alexander. Linebacker Markel Perry had three tackles for a loss and a sack. Defensive tackles Trace Mascarro and Joseph Smith combined for three sacks.

Running back Noah Smith rushed for 119 yards and a score, and quarterback Eric Schmid threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Cody Chrest led Sam Houston with four catches for 81 yards and a score.

The Bearkats put the game out of reach in the second quarter when Smith broke free down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run.

The way the Sam Houston defense was playing a 27-7 lead was more than enough. Lamar had just 110 yards of total offense at that point. The Bearkats increased the lead to 41-7 in the fourth quarter.

Running back Kyran Jackson scored on a four-yard run, and backup quarterback Keegan Shoemaker threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tony Williams.

The two teams traded interceptions early in the first quarter, but a second turnover by Lamar helped the Bearkats get on the board first. Clopton picked off Cardinal quarterback Jalen Dummett at the Lamar 37 and a penalty after the play gave Sam Houston the ball at the 10.

Ramon Jefferson made it 7-0 with a five-yard run following the extra point with just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. A 37-yard pass from Schmid to Chrest set up the Kats’ next score after the defense forced a punt.

Smith had three straight carries for 23 yards to the Lamar 9, and Schmid capped the drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Harvin.

Sam Houston went up 20-0 when Chrest found the end zone on the receiving end of a 34-yard pass from Schmid. Lamar used a couple of long pass plays to cut the lead to 20-7 on a one-yard touchdown run by Chaz Ward with 7:34 to go in the first half.