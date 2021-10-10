Advertisement

Bearkats sack Lamar to stay unbeaten

By Sam Houston Sports Information
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston’s defense turned in a dominating performance to lead the No. 1 Bearkats to a 41-7 victory over Lamar at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. Sam Houston (5-0, 2-0 in WAC) held the Cardinals (1-3, 0-2) to just 154 yards of total offense including just 19 rushing yards.

The Bearkats finished with five sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and two interceptions by Braiden Clopton and Kameryn Alexander. Linebacker Markel Perry had three tackles for a loss and a sack. Defensive tackles Trace Mascarro and Joseph Smith combined for three sacks.

Running back Noah Smith rushed for 119 yards and a score, and quarterback Eric Schmid threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Cody Chrest led Sam Houston with four catches for 81 yards and a score.

The Bearkats put the game out of reach in the second quarter when Smith broke free down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run.

The way the Sam Houston defense was playing a 27-7 lead was more than enough. Lamar had just 110 yards of total offense at that point. The Bearkats increased the lead to 41-7 in the fourth quarter.

Running back Kyran Jackson scored on a four-yard run, and backup quarterback Keegan Shoemaker threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tony Williams.

The two teams traded interceptions early in the first quarter, but a second turnover by Lamar helped the Bearkats get on the board first. Clopton picked off Cardinal quarterback Jalen Dummett at the Lamar 37 and a penalty after the play gave Sam Houston the ball at the 10.

Ramon Jefferson made it 7-0 with a five-yard run following the extra point with just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. A 37-yard pass from Schmid to Chrest set up the Kats’ next score after the defense forced a punt.

Smith had three straight carries for 23 yards to the Lamar 9, and Schmid capped the drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Harvin.

Sam Houston went up 20-0 when Chrest found the end zone on the receiving end of a 34-yard pass from Schmid. Lamar used a couple of long pass plays to cut the lead to 20-7 on a one-yard touchdown run by Chaz Ward with 7:34 to go in the first half.

Most Read

The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire neighborhood in Plantersville.
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
FBI, Homeland Security, Texas EquuSearch join search for missing Grimes County boy
Police and first responders from across the state search for three year old Christopher Ramirez...
Sheriff confirms boy spotted near border is not missing toddler
Two separate rollovers in Brazos County
Mulitple agencies respond to two separate rollover crashes on Highway 30
Vehicle crashes into front of Bryan business
Vehicle crashes into front of Bryan business

Latest News

big al
Checking out the competition: Alabama
Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. Ole Miss
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Finishes Fourth at SMU Classic
Texas A&M Golf
No. 9 Texas A&M to Compete at SEC Match Play Championship