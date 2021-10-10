Advertisement

Bryan church hosts community outreach event

Prayer booth set up at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Prayer booth set up at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan spent Saturday morning giving back to the community with a clothes and shoe giveaway.

Church members gave away free shoes and clothing for children and adults, and community members were also treated to lunch.

Event organizers say they’re always striving to find ways to give back to the community.

“The community is critical for the church. And I believe the church is critical for the community,” said Rev. Jack Cook, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church associate minister. “ We have to reach the community. We have to do what the Lord has charged us to do.”

The church also partnered with Curative to provide free on-site COVID-19 testing. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations were also available for those that wanted them.

Plus, community members had the opportunity to register to vote for the upcoming elections.

