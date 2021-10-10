Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is facing charges after a child was injured during a crash.
Witnesses say they saw Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, hit another vehicle on Texas Ave in Bryan Friday. She then reportedly sped away before crashing into a tree.
Officers say a 3-year-old child was in her vehicle without a seatbelt on. The child was treated for a broken arm and facial lacerations.
Sanchez-Olivera was arrested for injury to a child causing serious injury.
