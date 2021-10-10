DPS: Bryan man arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash on Sandy Point Rd

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been arrested on a DWI charge following a rollover crash Saturday night on Sandy Point Road near Pleasant Hill Road west of the Bryan city limits.

According to an arrest report, David Matthew Gulnac, 36, was driving a Jeep around 10:00 p.m. when he hit a van that was parked on the side of the road on Sandy Point Road.

The collision resulted in the Jeep rolling over into a ditch.

Troopers say Gulnac was having trouble standing and walking, smelled of alcohol, has slurred speech, and his eyes were bloodshot red. He said he was driving from his friend’s house and was unable to avoid striking the van that was on the side of the road, according to the arrest report.

The driver of the van was out of the van removing a deceased deer from the roadway. The arrest report did not specify if the van driver was injured.

Inside Gulnac’s Jeep were a handgun and a clear bag with pills believed to be Xanax.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated-2nd, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. His bonds total $12,000.

Online jail records show Gulnac was arrested in 2012 on a public intoxication charge and he was arrested in 2020 on his first DWI charge.

