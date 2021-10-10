Advertisement

Georgia tops AP poll

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever. No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire neighborhood in Plantersville.
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods
Two separate rollovers in Brazos County
Mulitple agencies respond to two separate rollover crashes on Highway 30
Brazos County Sherriff's Deputies investigate shooting.
One person shot in Brazos County; Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating
Police and first responders from across the state search for three year old Christopher Ramirez...
Sheriff confirms boy spotted near border is not missing toddler
Yuriana Sanchez-Olivera, 19, of Bryan
Bryan woman arrested after unrestrained child injured during crash

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Alabama
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal
Sam Houston State Football
Bearkats sack Lamar to stay unbeaten
big al
Checking out the competition: Alabama
Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. Ole Miss