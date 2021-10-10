Oklahoma, Texas Severe Weather Sunday; overnight Brazos Valley storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A potent October storm system will pass quickly across the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Sunday evening and overnight into early Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Oklahoma -- including Oklahoma City -- under a “moderate” 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather during that time period. As storms reach the Brazos Valley, that risk lowers to a 1 out of 5 locally .

TIMING OF BRAZOS VALLEY STORMS

• Midnight to 5 am

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms is expected to develop between 7 pm and 10 pm west of I-35. As this line progresses east, storms will reach and cross the interstate by 11 pm before traveling the north-northwest Brazos Valley around midnight.

As the line continues east and south through the first hours of Monday, they are anticipated to continue weakening and likely become more scattered throughout the area.

Active evening of severe weather expected across Oklahoma before a line of storm extends south into Texas tonight.



Weakening line of storms expected in the Brazos Valley midnight - 6am. Isolated strong wind gusts may be a concern at times overnight #bcstx pic.twitter.com/g2k0ceS2zH — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 10, 2021

SEVERE WEATHER CONCERN

Overall severe weather potential for the Brazos Valley is low / isolated -- but not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a “marginal” 1 out of 5 risk through sunrise Monday. Should a storm need extra attention, the concerns would be (in order):

Strong, possibly damaging, wind gusts in excess of 40 to 60mph

Hail between the size of a nickel and a quarter

Brief spin-up tornado (mainly for northwestern counties)

RAINFALL POTENTIAL

Rain totals are not expected to be uniform across the Brazos Valley through this event. Widespread 0.25″ to 0.4″ of rain is possible, with localized 0.5″ to 0.75″ totals possible under any stronger storms -- particularly the northern Brazos Valley.

OKLAHOMA AND NORTH TEXAS SEVERE WEATHER

A “moderate” 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather is expected across parts of Oklahoma and far North Texas. Discrete supercell storms are expected to rapidly develop during the early evening hours as this event begins. All types of severe weather will be possible, with hail up the size of baseballs, wind gusts to 80mph, and possible tornadoes. As storms continue to evolve into the overnight hours, those discrete storms will form into a line creating more of a damaging wind potential for eastern Oklahoma and Northeast Texas.

