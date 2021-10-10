One person shot in Brazos County; Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person was shot in the leg at the 7800 block of Shady Lane in Bryan Saturday night, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim was transported to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more details become available.

