Storms Tonight.

A potent October weather maker is sweeping out of the Texas Panhandle and through Oklahoma tonight. A line of storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley around midnight, passing through the area by 5am. While the overall severe weather threat is low, cannot say that it is zero as these storms move through. The line is expected to reach I-35 by 11pm, falling away from the interstate and toward the north and northwestern Brazos Valley around 12am. This is where the severe weather concern is highest with strong wind gusts in excess of 50-60mph could be possible along with a brief potential for a spin-up tornado concern. As these storms move through the Brazos Valley, the line is expected to weaken a bit and activity should become more widely scattered than organized, Gusts 30-40mph are likely common with any stronger storm moving through with noisy thunder and flashy lightning that may jolt you from bed. Rainfall totals are generally expected between 1/4″ and 1/2″ with localized 1″+ pockets not ruled out.

Sunnier skies and calmer wind take over Monday. Highs in the mid-80s are accompanied by lower humidity. A quick turn around Monday night as that humid air rushes back ahead of the next storm system crashing south through mid-week. Breezy / gusty wind is expected to turn back on Tuesday and continues through the start of the weekend -- at times peaking as high as 30 or 35mph. This passing system sliding a cold front south coupled with the moisture from the remnants of a tropical system in the Pacific will boost rain and thunderstorm chances again Thursday through the first half of Friday. As the front passes, fall air rushes in. Morning 50s and afternoon 70s are waiting for you by the weekend!

Sunday Night: Windy. Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Isolated strong / severe storms. Low: 68. Wind: S becoming NW 10-15 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny after morning clearing. High: 86. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 74. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-15, gusting 25 mph.

