Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: vs. Ole Miss

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M looks to build off the momentum of Thursday’s 4-1 win at LSU when the Aggies host the Ole Miss Rebels for a Sunday matinee. First kick at Ellis Field is slated for 3 p.m.

With prime offensive weapons Barbara Olivieri, Maile Hayes and Mia Pante all healthy and playing together for the first time in nine matches on Thursday, the Aggies exploded for their highest conference scoring tally since September 26, 2019.

Although unranked in the polls, Ole Miss is slotted No. 5 in the latest NCAA-released Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) released last Monday.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with Casey Atnip delivering the commentary.

It’s a Youth Sunday Funday at Ellis Field. The purchase of 1 full price adult allows up to 4 children into the match for FREE. A pregame Kids Zone will be set up in the northwest corner of Ellis Field. The Aggies are 7-2-2 all-time against Ole Miss with all of the meetings coming since A&M joined the SEC for the 2012 campaign. The Maroon & White are 3-1 in the meetings at Ellis Field. Last season, the Aggies won the season-opener in Oxford, 3-0, with Addie McCain scoring two goals and Laney Carroll logging her first career tally. Shantel Hutton made two saves in the shutout. Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including seven players with multiple goals. Hayes leads the squad with six goals, followed by Kate Colvin with four. Olivieri and Taylor Pounds rank third with three goals each. Natalie Abel, Carissa Boeckmann and Daria Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Pante and Natalie Yoo.