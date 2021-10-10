Two men critically injured crossing Texas Avenue in Bryan, driver arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people remain in critical condition after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a roadway and the driver of the vehicle is in jail charged with two counts of intoxication assault.

Bryan police the incident occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of South Texas Avenue between Hensel Street and Cooner Street near several hotels.

Bryan police say two men attempting to cross Texas Avenue were struck by a Lincoln Navigator driven by Jay Griffin III, 42, of Bryan.

During the investigation, officers said it was determined that Griffin was intoxicated.

One of the men, 20, was unresponsive when first responders arrived on the scene and required CPR for approximately 10 minutes before a heartbeat was achieved, according to police. They said the victim suffered a fractured skull and at the time of their report filed, there was no brain activity.

The other man, 28, also suffered life-threatening injuries. including a fractured humerus, fractured skull, fractured tibia, and a lacerated spleen.

Both were rushed to an emergency room and police said at last check both remained in critical condition.

Bryan police said Griffin smelled like alcohol as he was explaining to the police what happened from his perspective. Griffin told them he was northbound on Texas Avenue on the outside lane when someone ran west across the road from one of the hotels. According to the police report, Griffin said he hit the man and stopped the vehicle.

He did not know there were two people hit until he saw them both on the ground.

During a field sobriety test, Griffin told police he had two seltzers around 4 p.m. Saturday and takes blood pressure medication. Police said an open container of alcohol was found inside the Lincoln. There were two opened seltzers within arm’s reach of the driver seat.

Griffin remains behind bars on the two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury.

His bonds total $60,000.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time until we are certain that all family members have been notified.

