UPDATE: One arrested after assault leads to shooting outside Brazos County home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One man is arrested and another one is recovering after being shot in the leg following an assault Saturday night outside a home on the east side of Brazos County.

According to an arrest report, two men went to another man’s home in the 7800 block of Shady Lane and began yelling for the resident to come outside. Deputies said once outside in the front yard, the man was assaulted and kicked multiple by the other two men, identified in the report as Kolton Luensmann, 26, and Kody Parvin, 29.

During the assault, Parvin allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim’s head, according to the report.

That’s when the assault victim’s mother came outside with a gun and fired several warning shots into the ground, fearing for her son’s life. The report goes on to say that the fighting stopped after Pravin realized he had been shot in the leg.

The arrest report doesn’t say exactly what led up to the altercation nor the motive behind the assault.

Parvin was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg and a broken left leg.

Luensmann was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury and later released on a $4,000 bond.

It’s unclear if any other charges will be filed in the case.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.