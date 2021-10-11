Advertisement

Brazos Christian Quarterback Levi Hancock presented Built Ford Tough Trophy

Levi Hancock
Levi Hancock(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian senior quarterback Levi Hancock was named the Built Ford Tough Texas high school football player of the week for private schools for Week 4. He received his hardware in front of the school on Monday morning.

Hancock completed 16 of 21 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns that week in a blowout win over Central Texas Christian, 55-21.

“It’s really prestigious award and I am just honored to receive it,” said Hancock. “Like I said though, a lot of it has to do with my teammates and I wouldn’t have gotten this without them.”

Hancock is committed to Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on long snapper.

