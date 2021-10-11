Clearing out for a bit, but more rain later this week

After a noisy night for some, we’re clearing out rain and storms from northwest to southeast across the area. We’ve been able to tap into some slightly drier air as the first of a couple fronts affects us this week! For now, roads may still be wet, but there shouldn’t be any huge issues on the morning drive as we kick off the work week.

Sunnier skies and calmer wind take over Monday. Highs in the mid-80s are accompanied by lower humidity. A quick turn around Monday night as that humid air rushes back ahead of the next storm system crashing south through mid-week. Breezy / gusty wind is expected to turn back on Tuesday and continues through the start of the weekend -- at times peaking as high as 30 or 35mph. This passing system sliding a cold front south coupled with the moisture from the remnants of a tropical system in the Pacific will boost rain and thunderstorm chances again Thursday through the first half of Friday. As the front passes, fall air rushes in. Morning 50s and afternoon 70s are waiting for you by the weekend!

Monday: Mostly sunny after morning clearing. High: 86. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 74. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-15, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.