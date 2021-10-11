Advertisement

College Station, Franklin ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 7

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest high school rankings after Week 7 of the season. College Station remains ranked #2 in Class 5A Division I and Franklin is still #1 in Class 3A Division II.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Austin Bowie, 35-0 1

2 Katy (7-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 65-7 2

3 Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 63-7 3

4 Denton Guyer (7-0) W: Denton Braswell, 35-14 4

5 Duncanville (4-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 59-0 5

6 Humble Atascocita (6-1) W: Humble Summer Creek, 30-24 6

7 Rockwall Heath (6-1) W: North Mesquite, 62-21 7

8 Spring Westfield (6-0) W: Aldine Nimitz, 54-6 8

9 Galena Park North Shore (6-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0 9

10 Lake Travis (5-1) W: Austin High, 63-3 10

11 Allen (5-1) W: Little Elm, 71-29 11

12 Spring (5-1) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 48-0 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (6-0) W: SA Taft, 42-28 13

14 Rockwall (5-2) W: Tyler Legacy, 57-28 14

15 Arlington Martin (5-2) W: Arlington Lamar, 47-0 15

16 Euless Trinity (5-1) W: North Crowley, 42-7 16

17 Cibolo Steele (6-0) W: New Braunfels, 35-21 17

18 Midland Legacy (4-1) W: Wolfforth Frenship, 68-28 19

19 Cypress Park (6-0) W: Cypress Falls, 51-7 20

20 Lewisville (6-0) W: Flower Mound, 33-24 21

21 Austin Vandegrift (6-0) W: Round Rock McNeil, 49-7 22

22 Houston King (6-0) Idle 23

23 Comal Smithson Valley (6-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 51-0 24

24 The Woodlands (4-2) W: Willis, 43-10 25

25 Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-1) W: Fort Bend Dulles, 44-0 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (6-1) W: The Colony, 42-3 1

2 College Station (6-0) W: Lufkin, 56-7 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (5-1) W: Longview, 21-16 3

4 Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) W: Amarillo, 34-22 7

5 CC Veterans Memorial (7-0) W: CC Moody, 27-14 5

6 Colleyville Heritage (5-1) W: Red Oak, 48-21 6

7 Longview (6-1) L: Dallas Highland Park, 21-16 4

8 Frisco Lone Star (5-1) W: Denton, 72-16 8

9 Katy Paetow (6-0) W: Houston Wisdom, 77-0 9

10 Fort Bend Hightower (5-1) W: Richmond Foster, 34-7 10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Aledo (6-0) W: Joshua, 55-0 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) W: Houston Austin, 61-0 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (6-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 53-0 3

4 Ennis (6-0) W: North Forney, 42-13 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (5-1) W: Plainview, 55-27 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-1) W: Dallas Conrad, 38-0 6

7 Texarkana Texas (5-0) W: Marshall, 27-12 9

8 WF Rider (6-0) W: Abilene Wylie, 34-19 8

9 Frisco (6-0) W: Princeton, 59-21 NR

10 SA Alamo Heights (6-0) W: Floresville, 36-29 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin LBJ (6-0) W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 34-28 1

2 Stephenville (6-0) W: Waco La Vega, 35-7 2

3 El Campo (5-1) W: Stafford, 49-7 3

4 Melissa (4-2) Idle 4

5 Argyle (5-1) W: Anna, 42-21 5

6 Kilgore (5-1) W: Mabank, 46-26 8

7 Midlothian Heritage (5-1) W: Brownwood, 43-25 9

8 Kaufman (7-0) W: Terrell, 28-21 10

9 WF Hirschi (4-2) W: Burkburnett, 61-0 NR

10 CC Calallen (5-1) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 33-0 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Center, 64-18 1

2 Gilmer (5-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 56-15 2

3 Celina (5-1) W: Aubrey, 49-14 3

4 West Orange-Stark (5-1) W: Silsbee, 45-20 4

5 China Spring (6-0) W: Jarrell, 74-0 5

6 Bellville (6-0) W: Wharton, 72-0 6

7 Van (6-0) Idle 7

8 Geronimo Navarro (5-1) W: Manor New Tech, 69-0 8

9 Cuero (5-1) W: La Grange, 56-21 9

10 Sinton (5-1) W: Port Isabel, 61-6 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (6-0) W: Early, 48-7 1

2 Brock (6-0) W: Whitesboro, 42-21 2

3 Hallettsville (5-1) W: Hempstead, 48-2 3

4 Vanderbilt Industrial (6-1) W: Orange Grove, 49-20 4

5 Yoakum (5-1) W: Boling, 33-13 5

6 Mount Vernon (6-0) W: Mineola, 49-7 6

7 West (7-0) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 63-0 7

8 Grandview (6-1) W: Dallas Madison, 54-27 8

9 Tatum (5-1) W: New Boston, 45-0 9

10 Lorena (4-2) Idle 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Franklin (7-0) W: Rogers, 56-7 1

2 Gunter (7-0) W: Leonard, 55-12 2

3 Childress (6-0) W: Dimmitt, 70-0 3

4 Holliday (6-0) W: Valley View, 80-16 4

5 New London West Rusk (6-0) W: Arp, 28-12 5

6 Newton (5-1) W: New Waverly, 51-24 6

7 Waskom (5-1) W: Hughes Springs, 42-0 7

8 Canadian (5-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 62-8 8

9 Abernathy (6-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 70-18 9

10 Idalou (6-0) W: Coahoma, 62-24 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Refugio (7-0) W: Bloomington, 72-0 1

2 Shiner (6-0) Idle 2

3 Timpson (5-0) W: Garrison, 51-0 3

4 Crawford (6-0) W: Hamilton, 33-14 4

5 Cisco (5-1) W: Winters, 54-6 5

6 Hawley (6-0) W: Haskell, 43-0 6

7 New Deal (5-1) W: Hale Center, 48-8 7

8 Mason (5-1) W: Center Point, 54-0 8

9 Beckville (7-0) W: Gladewater Union Grove, 63-0 9

10 Forsan (6-0) W: Colorado City, 27-7 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Mart (6-0) W: Chilton, 56-6 1

2 Windthorst (6-0) Idle 2

3 Muenster (7-0) W: Era, 77-20 3

4 Albany (6-0) W: Meridian, 84-7 4

5 Wellington (4-2) W: Shamrock, 44-14 5

6 Stratford (5-1) Idle 6

7 Falls City (5-1) W: Yorktown, 50-12 7

8 Eldorado (5-0) W: Miles, 64-14 8

9 Tenaha (5-2) W: West Sabine, 34-20 NR

10 Gruver (6-0) W: Vega, 27-26 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 May (7-0) W: Gorman, 54-0 1

2 Sterling City (6-1) W: Bronte, 50-0 2

3 Jonesboro (7-0) W: Greenville Christian, 56-6 3

4 Abbott (7-0) W: Lometa, 58-12 5

5 Water Valley (7-0) W: Mertzon Irion County, 78-32 4

6 Rankin (5-1) Idle 6

7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) Idle 7

8 Garden City (4-2) Idle 8

9 Ira (5-1) W: Roby, 54-8 10

10 Hermleigh (7-0) W: Aspermont, 53-6 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (7-0) W: Guthrie, 90-12 1

2 Strawn (7-0) W: Bluff Dale, 78-6 2

3 Richland Springs (4-1) W: Rochelle, 79-30 3

4 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 4

5 Follett (7-0) W: Lefors, 58-8 5

6 Anton (6-0) W: Whitharral, 56-51 6

7 Jayton (7-0) W: Southland, 47-0 7

8 Throckmorton (7-0) W: Lueders-Avoca, 66-20 8

9 Benjamin (7-0) W: Bowie Gold-burg, 65-20 10

10 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) W: Fort Davis, 44-37 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (5-0) Idle 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-1) W: Plano Prestonwood, 35-10 2

3 Houston Second Baptist (5-1) W: Victoria St. Joseph, 44-0 5

4 FW Nolan (4-2) W: Plano John Paul II, 78-2 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (7-0) W: Houston Kinkaid, 31-21 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (7-0) W: Waco Vanguard, 81-36 1

2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (5-0) W: SA The Atonement, 54-0 2

3 Austin Veritas (6-0) W: Temple Holy Trinity, 54-6 3

4 Marble Falls Faith (5-0) Idle 4

5 Texas School for the Deaf (4-1) Idle 5

