Destination Bryan releases holiday event schedule. Yes, it includes a Christmas parade!

Destination Bryan announces a full slate of holiday events in 2021, beginning with Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan and continuing through the annual Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade. All of these events are free and family friendly and we encourage the community to come experience the holiday fun in Bryan.

“We are thrilled to offer all of our staple holiday events again this year,” stated Abigail Noel, PR & Communications Manager at Destination Bryan. “Destination Bryan, the City of Bryan and many community organizations are ready to welcome the community to their events and hope to help families create memorable holiday experiences.”

Pumpkin Photos at The Local October 19 at Lake Walk Pumpkins are back at Lake Walk thanks to Habitat for Humanity! There will be a FREE photo session at The Local on October 19th from 4-7 p.m. Come with your friends or family to get your photos taken by our professional photographers for free!

Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley Trick or Treat Night at The Local October 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Lake Walk The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley and Lake Walk are partnering up to host a Trick or Treat night at The Local. Come dressed in your best costume and collect candy from station to station. Dress to impress as there will be a costume contest taking place as well. Additionally, The Children’s Museum will be facilitating a Trick or Treat bag decorating station.

Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan October 29 in Downtown Bryan from 4-7 p.m. Destination Bryan, Bryan Broadcasting, and Candy 95 are partnering to bring you Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, presented by ABC Home & Commercial Services! Join us on Friday, October 29 for this free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids’ crafts, and more kid-friendly fun.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration November 2 in Downtown from 3-10 p.m. Casa Rodriguez is hosting the first ever Dia de Los Muertos Celebration in Downtown Bryan at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Ave. This free family friendly event will feature live music, kids activities, vendors and more.

Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat October 30 at Bryan High Parking Lot from 3-6 p.m. Hosted by the City of Bryan Parks & Recreation Department and Bryan High School Theater Group, Trunk or Treat is an afternoon of trick-or-treating, inflatables, games, train rides, entertainment, a costume parade and more. The event will be held in the Bryan High School parking lot that is adjacent to the Bryan Aquatic Center and vendors will be on-site. The event is open to all ages and the entry fee is five canned-food items. This event benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

First Friday November 5 in Downtown Bryan First Friday, a free event in Downtown Bryan, has become the “must do” activity for residents and tourists alike. The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage on the First Friday of each month with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique & interactive events and activities! First Friday is a collaboration with Baylor Scott & White.

City of Bryan’s 150th Celebration Concert November 12 at the Palace Theater starting at 7 p.m. Come celebrate the City of Bryan turning 150 with a free concert at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. Music to include Midnight Express, Bryan ISD school groups and more local acts!

Lights On! November 19 in Downtown Bryan starting at 6:30 p.m. Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season in Bryan with the annual Lights On! Help us countdown to turn on thousands of lights along Main St. and Bryan Ave to illuminate picturesque Historic Downtown Bryan. This free, family-friendly event will include holiday photo backdrop stations, live music at the Palace Theater, and Santa Claus.

City of Bryan 150th Anniversary Community Dinner November 13 at the Brazos County Expo at 6:30 p.m. As we get closer to the City of Bryan’s official 150th anniversary of incorporation, it becomes clear that Bryan has thrived for more than a century through coming together and supporting each other through good times and difficult ones. And it’s that sense of community that we are celebrating this year. So, there’s no better way than to bring Bryanites together to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial. Everyone in the community is invited to a Community Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos Expo, 5827 Leonard Road. The event will include a buffet meal, musical entertainment and a program. Tickets are free, but RSVPs are required by Oct. 22, as seats are limited.

Holiday Magic December 2 at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hosted by the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department, Holiday Magic features sledding down a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides, games and more! This holiday filled event is free to attend and free shuttles are being offered from Blinn College.

First Friday December 3 in Downtown Bryan First Friday, a free event in Downtown Bryan, has become the “must do” activity for residents and tourists alike. The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage on the First Friday of each month with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique & interactive events and activities! December First Friday will feature holiday music and activities. First Friday is a collaboration with Baylor Scott & White.

Window Decorating Contest December 3 - December 9 in Downtown Bryan We need your help voting for the best Holiday Window Decorations in Downtown Bryan! Simply scan the QR code of your favorite window to cast your vote. Can’t pick a favorite? Vote for more than one. Voting will take place from December 3 on First Friday through December 9 on the Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade.

The Polar Express Movie Watching Party December 4 at Lake Walk starting at 7:30 p.m. Bring the kiddos and watch The Polar Express for free at the Pavilion at Lake Walk on December 4 starting at 7:30 p.m. Hot chocolate will be provided by POV.

Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade December 9 in Downtown Bryan starting at 6 p.m. Come enjoy the ONLY lighted Christmas Parade in Bryan-College Station! The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 24th and Bryan Street heading south, turn on 28th, and head back up Main Street. Floats, vehicles, fire engines and more, all complete with lights, of course, will join us for this night of fun! It’s been rumored that SANTA CLAUS will also be making an appearance at the end of the parade!

Night Bazar at The Local - Holiday Edition December 17 at Lake Walk from 6-10 p.m. The Night Bazar at Lake Walk will be back on December 17th. A perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping done and visit your favorite vendors from our past seasons. The market will take place from 6-10 pm.

